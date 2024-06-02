Congress will accept actual results: Hooda on exit polls predicting huge win for BJP-led NDA

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) With the exit polls predicting that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress party will accept actual results when they are out on June 4.

Hooda, the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly, emphasized the Congress will only recognize the actual results as he pointed to "frequent inaccuracies" of the exit polls.

Hooda, according to a statement, said the true verdict will emerge from the EVMs on June 4.

He highlighted the "overwhelming public support" for the Congress during the elections.

He claimed that people stood in support of the Congress during the election campaigns focusing on critical issues such as unemployment, crime, drug menace, inflation and agriculture.

Hooda, as per the statement, criticized the BJP for allegedly lacking substantial issues or a credible track record, suggesting that this has led to a significant loss of public confidence in the current government.

With the assembly elections barely a few months away in Haryana, Hooda also claimed that the electorate has already decided to back the Congress and vote for a change in the state.

He criticized the BJP government, alleging that it had failed to meet the expectations of the people.

Hooda said there are two lakh posts lying vacant in the state government which had not been filled up.

He also alleged that there was rising crime, drug menace and inflation, and pledged to redress these issues if the Congress comes to power in Haryana.

Meanwhile, senior Haryana BJP leader Subhash Barala said in Rohtak that on the basis of the feedback from party workers across the country and also going by the exit polls, the public has blessed Narendra Modi to become the prime minister for the third time.

Barala, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, claimed the NDA will win with an overwhelming majority.

Barala, who was also the convenor of the Lok Sabha election management committee for Haryana, said that going by the exit polls, the Congress and INDIA alliance is not visible anywhere on the ground.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4. PTI SUN AS AS