Congress will continue fight to protect Constitution, people's rights: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) AlCC general secretary Kumari Selja said attempts to divide society over religion and caste are underway, but the Congress will continue its struggle to protect the Constitution and the rights of the people.

In a statement here, Selja said the Congress' ideology has always stood with the poor, farmers, labourers and the deprived sections of society.

The former Union minister alleged that efforts were on to weaken the Constitution and asserted that the party's fight to defend it would span all spaces -- from the streets to Parliament.

She said the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar is the soul of the nation, and any attempt to undermine it must be strongly opposed.

The Congress, she said, remains committed to building a strong, inclusive and just India.

Raising concerns over the rural poor and workers, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary said welfare schemes like MGNREGA were being weakened.

According to Selja, the scheme played a key role in providing employment in rural areas and checking migration, but budget cuts and a reduction in workdays were affecting the livelihoods of poor families.

On the Aravalli redefining issue, the Sirsa MP said it was not just a chain of hills but was linked to environmental balance, water conservation and the future of coming generations.

She expressed concern over increasing mining activities and alleged neglect of environmental norms, urging the government to take strict action.

Targeting the BJP over alleged crimes against women, Selja referred to cases such as Unnao, Hathras and Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand, alleging that justice was not being delivered to victims.

She accused the BJP of trying to protect its leaders and said slogans like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' ring hollow without ensuring justice.

She said justice must be ensured in all such cases and accused the BJP-ruled states of shielding the guilty. PTI VSD PRK PRK