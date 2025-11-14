Congress will deliberate on Bihar results: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) After the Congress' worst-ever drubbing in the Bihar polls, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Friday said that the election results in the state were not "in accordance with the public support" the 'Mahagathbandhan' had anticipated.

"The alliance did not expect such an outcome," he further said.

"Therefore, the Congress party will carefully analyse the reasons behind the Bihar defeat and conduct a thorough review," the two-time former CM said.

The NDA is set to sweep the Bihar Assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.

Speaking to reporters in Jhajjar, Hooda, when asked about issues concerning Haryana, said that as a responsible opposition, it is the grand old party's duty to raise issues concerning public welfare.

"For this reason, the Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Haryana governor (in Chandigarh) on several issues," he said.

He said the issues include farmers' losses due to heavy rains, "irregularities in paddy procurement, rising crime in the state and corruption in ration card distribution".

Hooda said that the recent heavy rainfall across the state has caused extensive damage to crops.

"Large areas of paddy, cotton and other Kharif crops have been submerged, leading to severe financial distress for farmers. Many farmers have lost their entire crop, yet the government has not conducted a proper survey nor announced any meaningful compensation.

"This year's crops have been destroyed by excessive rainfall and waterlogging persists in several areas, which makes it impossible to sow the next crop," Hooda said.

He demanded that the government conduct a 'special girdawari' (survey to assess loss) and compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per acre.

He further said that although the government claims to provide MSP for 24 crops, "the situation is far removed from reality".

"There are many crops, such as paddy, millet, green gram and cotton, for which farmers are not receiving MSP at all. In Haryana, farmers are being forced to sell paddy and millet at prices that are Rs 500 to Rs 600 per quintal below the MSP.

"In such circumstances, keeping in view the flood losses and distress sales, the government should provide a bonus of Rs 1,000 on all crops," he said.

Hooda alleged that there have been widespread complaints of irregularities and scams in government procurement of paddy.

He alleged that crime is steadily rising in the state. Incidents of murder, kidnapping, robbery, rape, theft, and drug trafficking have become routine, he further alleged.

"Ordinary citizens are feeling unsafe. Even the central government has stated that more than 80 criminal gangs are active in Haryana and are involved in organised crime," he claimed. PTI SUN MNK MNK