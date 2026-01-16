Congress will deliver houses promised to Wayanad landslide victims: MP Shafi Parambil

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Friday said the party would deliver the houses it had promised to the victims of the 2018 Wayanad landslide.

Speaking to PTI videos after visiting Kunnambetta, where the houses are proposed to be constructed, along with Kalpetta MLA T Siddique and DCC president T J Isaac, Parambil said the Congress would go ahead with the construction despite not receiving support from the state government in land allotment.

“We all know there are several technical complications regarding land in Wayanad. All necessary clearances have to be obtained. We are aware that there has been some delay,” he said.

According to Parambil, the delay occurred because the government did not provide support for land registration.

"We are not talking about financial support." He said the government had taken over an estate for constructing houses.

“We were expecting similar offers. We were ready to take over land, but the government did not give us consent,” he said.

Parambil said the land at Kunnambetta had now been registered after completing legal procedures.

He further said the land purchased by the Congress was suitable for rehabilitating landslide victims.

“This is three acres and 24 cents land. We are now approaching another landowner nearby,” he said.

Parambil said experts had been appointed to study the area before starting construction.

“We expect to receive the first report on January 24. After that, we will approach the local body for approval,” he said.

He said that once approval was granted without delay, construction could begin immediately.

“The word given by the Congress party to the people of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Wayanad and Kerala will be delivered soon,” he said.

The state government has been criticising the Congress, claiming that the party failed to fulfil its promise to construct houses for landslide victims. PTI COR TBA TBA ROH