Congress will eventually support ‘one nation, one election’: Vaishnaw on Kharge’s remarks

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday expressed confidence that Congress may face pressure from within the party in support of ‘one nation, one election’.

More than 80% of the respondents, especially youth, who responded during consultation process were in favour of the concept of one nation, one election, said Vaishnaw adding that the Congress party will eventually support it.

Vaishnaw was responding to a question in the context of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s opposing the idea of simultaneous elections in the country.

Kharge remarks came after the report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about the issue, Kharge said at a press conference here, “It is not practical. It will not work. When elections come, and they are not getting any issues to raise, then they divert attention from real issues.”