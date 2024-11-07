Congress will face same fate as Articles 370 and 35A: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a strong stance against the Congress and the National Conference, condemning their call to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A.

The chief minister was addressing an event organized by the All India Bhojpuri Samaj at Laxman Mela Ground here on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Referring to a recent proposal in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to restore these articles, he claimed the Congress and its allies aim to drag the country and the valley back into the flames of terrorism.

"They are unwilling to see Jammu and Kashmir's development and the promising future of its youth. The nation will never accept their divisive agendas. The 140 crore people of India stand firmly for the unity and integrity of the nation and are prepared to respond decisively to any threats," he said.

Adityanath further cautioned if the Congress does not oppose this proposal, it may face the same fate as Articles 370 and 35A.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of Chhath Puja and underscored the need to safeguard national unity and integrity.

"When we are divided by caste and religion, others rule over us," Adityanath said.

"While we come together through these festivals, some individuals living in India are undermining the country's essence. No true Indian should tolerate this. But when we, as 140 crores strong, speak in unison, no force can challenge India," he added.

Adityanath issued a strong message to the Congress and the National Conference, stating their actions in Kashmir reveal a "dangerous disregard for national unity, which the nation will never tolerate".

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, the chief minister called on the Congress to denounce the resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The party's fate could mirror the removal of Articles 370 and 35A in Kashmir, he warned.

Addressing the gathering in Bhojpuri, Adityanath extended warm Chhath Mahaparva wishes to all devotees, particularly acknowledging the devotion of mothers and sisters who observe the challenging fast.

He recalled that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Modi decisively eradicated terrorism in the Kashmir Valley by abolishing Articles 370 and 35A.

"This historic decision, approved by Parliament, eliminated Jammu and Kashmir's special status from the Constitution. The world then witnessed a new, powerful India peaceful but resolute in defending itself," Adityanath said.

The chief minister emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and integrity, declaring the nation is ready to make any sacrifice to protect its identity and unity.

He strongly criticized the Congress, highlighting how it introduced Article 370 into the Constitution despite Dr B.R. Ambedkar's opposition, thereby setting Kashmir on a path to violence and terrorism.

Adityanath recalled the turmoil that followed, with widespread violence, targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits and brutal attacks on anyone voicing support for India.

"While the Congress had initially labelled Article 370 a 'temporary provision', only Prime Minister Modi took the bold step to eliminate it. Today Kashmir is on the path of progress, with new educational institutions, hospitals, industries and a renewed sense of security that has allowed previously displaced residents to return home," he said.

The chief minister condemned the recent resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by the Congress and the National Conference to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A, describing it as a return to divisive and disruptive politics.

He warned the Congress' actions signal an intention to rekindle terrorism by undermining national unity.

Adityanath reminded that Article 370, now abolished, cannot and will not return stating it was the root cause of mass violence, terrorism and the massacre of countless innocent people.

He described it as a "blood-stained chapter", which once destroyed Kashmir's social harmony and beauty by fueling religious extremism and turning the region into a hub of terrorism. PTI KIS AS AS