Congress will form govt in Telangana, implement poll promises: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress will form the next government in Telangana and would implement all poll guarantees.

He also dismissed allegations made by BRS that promises made by Congress in Karnataka are not being implemented.

Addressing an election rally at Tandur in poll-bound Telangana, he highlighted the six poll guarantees announced by the Congress and exuded confidence that his party would come to power.

The six guarantees given by Congress in Telangana are better than the five guarantees made by the party in Karnataka, he said.

"Today, I have come to Telangana to tell you. Whatever six guarantees Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee under the leadership of Revanth (PCC president Revanth Reddy) has been given, it is better than Karnataka's five guarantees. I would like to tell you," Shivakaumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president said.

Referring to BRS allegations that the Congress government in Karnataka was not able to implement the promises it had made to people, Shivakumar asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao to visit Karnataka and see for themselves.

"I am asking Mr KCR and KTR. I will arrange for a bus. You all come with your team of ministers... whatever we have promised, we have delivered. You are telling that we are not going to deliver. Karnataka is a state whatever we promised, we delivered," he said.

"All the relatives of Telangana are there in Karnataka, you ask them. Whenever you give time, I am ready to come with you, take you on a bus and show what we have done to the people of Karnataka," he said.

Telangana goes to polls on November 30 and counting will take place on December 3. PTI SJR SJR KH