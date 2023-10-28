Congress will form next govt in Mizoram: Lalsawta

Aizawl, Oct 28 (PTI) Claiming that the Congress will form the next government in Mizoram, the party's state president Lalsawta on Saturday asserted that after coming to power, it will create jobs for 1 lakh people.

Addressing a public meeting at Maubawk in his Aizawl West-III constituency, Lalsawta said there was an immediate need to remove the BJP from the Centre and its "ally" MNF from the state.

"Looking at the reports that we are receiving from different parts of the state, the Congress will certainly come to power with the help of God and the people," he said.

Lalsawta said that the Congress will create 1 lakh jobs when it comes to power in the state.

The Congress will also provide health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakhs to each family, given that they do not have a member who is a regular government employee, he said, listing the promises his party made in the election manifesto.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region and a constituent of the NDA at the Centre, but it doesn't work with the BJP in Mizoram. PTI CORR SOM