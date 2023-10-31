Congress will fulfil aspirations that led to Telangana's formation, says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party would fulfil the aspirations for which Telangana was formed, and alleged that the electoral battle for the assembly in the state is between 'Dorala Telangana' (feudal lords) and 'Prajala Telangana' (people's Telangana).

Addressing an election rally at Kollapur, he said the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had fulfilled the dream of Telangana, keeping in view the wish of the people.

There was a shared dream of Telangana state by the people and the Congress, he added.

Though it was expected that the common people and the poor would benefit from the creation of a separate Telangana state, only one family benefited during the past 10 years, he alleged.

Congress, after coming to power, would fulfil the aspirations for which the state was formed, he said.

In the November 30 Assembly election, the fight is between Congress and ruling BRS, he said, and alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together and that their aim is to see that the Congress does not win the polls in Telangana. PTI SJR VVK ANE