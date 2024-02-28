New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress will gather feedback on people's problems in Delhi, the party's chief in the national capital said on Wednesday and added that its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is likely to be released in a week.

"Though we are contesting on just three seats, we are focusing on making a manifesto for Delhi. This entire exercise will be completed in a week, after which we will release a people's manifesto," Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, said.

Rahul Gandhi held direct discussions with the common people of Delhi such as labourers, homeless people, teachers, youngsters, women, farmers and RWAs (Residents' Welfare Associations) to get first-hand information about their problems, he added.

Through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi understood the problems of the common people and took up their issues with the authorities for solutions, the Congress leader said.

A manifesto is the soul of any party, it is the vision and a mirror of its thoughts. The Congress has always worked for the welfare of the people and addressed their problems, Lovely further said.

He added, "The 50 issues in the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections will be based on the five pillars of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra -- youth, women, bhagidari, workers and farmers -- to give justice to the lower and the middle classes, the downtrodden and exploited sections, industrial workers and contract workers and others." The opposition INDIA bloc will have a common minimum programme at the national level while the Congress' Delhi unit will discuss issues specific to Delhi, he said.

A meeting of the manifesto committee was held to comprehensively discuss the points to be included in it, according to a statement.

The exercise is about to be completed and a good manifesto will be released, Lovely said. PTI NIT SZM