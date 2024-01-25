Congress will implement 33 per cent quota for women: Lamba

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Thursday said her party will implement the 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament when it comes to power.

Speaking to reporters here, she also alleged that oppressors of women were roaming freely only in BJP-ruled states.

"Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's visionary leadership increased women's participation in politics by providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayat Raj. The Congress party has been continuously trying to increase the participation of women in politics. Congress took a historic step by fielding 40 per cent women candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It took ten years for the BJP government to decide on women's reservation, but even now, it has not been implemented," she said.

"Women reservation will be implemented if Congress comes to power," added Lamba who is on a three-day tour of Maharashtra.

She will have detailed discussions about strengthening the state women Congress, the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and and upcoming Lok Sabha elections during her meetings in the state, she said.

"Oppressors of women are free only in the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party which coined the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'," Lamba further said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will end in Mumbai, is historic and getting huge response in North-East India which has rattled the BJP government in Assam, she claimed. PTI MR KRK