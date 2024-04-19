Congress will implement five Nyay included in 'Sankalp Patra': Arvinder Lovely

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Friday held a meeting regarding the preparations for party's election campaigns in the three Lok Sabha seats here, a statement said.

The Congress will be contesting the Northeast Delhi, Chandni Chowk and Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha seats while the rest four seats in Delhi will be contested by the AAP as part of the INDIA bloc.

Lovely exhorted the Congress leaders and workers to ensure the victory of the three party candidates along with all the seven seats of Delhi with the assurance that they will fulfil its five Nyay and 25 guarantees, the statement said.

He said that the Congress would implement the five Nyay included in its 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the uplift of youth, women, farmers, labour and hissedari, which party leader Rahul Gandhi had promised during his 'Bharat Jodo and 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

A senior Congress leader had on Thursday said the party is forming a committee to ensure coordination with its alliance partner for the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are forming a committee that will coordinate with our alliance partner. It will also be for inner-party coordination with the three candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The committee will also coordinate with senior party leaders," he said.

The leader further said the Congress will focus on several issues, including unemployment, inflation and issues related to small industries during the campaign.

A manifesto is being prepared on the local issues for the three seats the Congress is contesting. The party will highlight the issues that people in those areas are facing and mention what it will do to address them, he added. PTI NIT AS AS