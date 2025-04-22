Congress will not let Modi govt change Constitution: Akhilesh Pratap Singh

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long pursued an agenda to alter the Constitution and end democracy, and said his plan will never succeed as long as the Congress remains a political force in the country.

Singh, who is national spokesperson of the Congress, also accused the BJP-led central government of targeting the Gandhi family through what he described as a "politically motivated" case involving the National Herald.

“Modi ji’s three-point agenda has been to change the Constitution, dismantle democracy, and end reservation. But the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will ensure this mission fails," he told reporters here.

He accused the Centre of targeting the Gandhi family through the National Herald case.

"Because they are unable to change the Constitution, they have turned to the politics of vendetta against the Congress and its senior leaders," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a chargesheet against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi before a special court in Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

“Despite facing harassment in the form of fictitious allegations and fabricated charges, Congress leaders are not afraid,” Singh said.

Attacking the BJP-led government, he said, “Because of the failure of the Modi government to fulfil its agenda, they want to intimidate the Congress party and the Gandhi family.” Referring to the National Herald case, Singh recalled that the ED had closed the matter in 2015 after finding no wrongdoing, following multiple probes.

However, the Modi government revived the case without any complaint or FIR, he claimed. “There is no merit in this case, and we are confident it will not stand in any court of law.” Singh also alleged that the BJP has misused constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, to suppress dissent and intimidate opponents. “From opposition leaders to journalists, anyone who raises their voice is being branded anti-national,” he said.

He also slammed the suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, which was later restored by the Supreme Court.

Highlighting the legacy of the Congress leadership, Singh said that former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru donated his entire property to the nation — today valued at over Rs 5,000 crore.

“The Young Indian company, formed in 2013, has legal provisions ensuring that no shareholder can benefit personally from the trust. There has been no misappropriation, no transaction, and no financial wrongdoing,” he said.

The ED has alleged that a "criminal conspiracy" was carried out by Congress leaders to "usurp" properties worth Rs 2,000 crore of its public company Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by transferring 99 per cent shares to their private company named Young Indian for just Rs 50 lakh, a firm where Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the majority shareholders.

“BJP’s politics of vendetta cannot shake our resolve. The Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar will not be allowed to be altered. The Congress will continue to stand firm in defense of democracy and the rights of all citizens,” Singh said. PTI AB KVK KVK