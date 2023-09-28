Congress will not tolerate injustice: Kharge on arrest of party's Punjab MLA Khaira

Raipur, Sep 28 (PTI) In the wake of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest in Punjab, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said his party will not tolerate injustice.

Kharge was speaking to reporters after attending 'Krishak-sah-Shramik Sammelan' event of the Chhattisgarh government in Sumabhata village of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district in the state.

When asked about Khaira's arrest, Kharge said he is yet to take details of the matter as he came to Chhattisgarh directly from Bengaluru.

"I will take its details...But whatever may be the case, if someone does injustice, they don't survive for long. If anyone does injustice to us, then we are not the ones who will tolerate it," he added.

Khaira was arrested by the Punjab police in connection with a 2015 drugs case early on Thursday from his Chandigarh residence.

The drugs case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad in Punjab. Nine people, including Gurdev Singh who was allegedly a close aide of Khaira, were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had recovered two kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Khaira's name cropped up later during the police probe. PTI TKP NP