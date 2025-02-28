Congress will raise issues of paper leak, unemployment, corruption in Assembly: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the Congress will strongly raise the issues of paper leak, unemployment, law and order and corruption in the upcoming Budget Session of the state assembly.

"It has become clear to the entire state that the BJP is protecting the paper leak mafia. One paper after another is getting leaked and there have been scams in every paper, from board exams to recruitment tests, under this government. But no action has been taken against anyone so far," Hooda said.

"A series of scams, including mining scams, are being exposed. Corruption, unemployment and crime are continuously increasing in the state," Hooda said, according to a statement issued by the Congress.

People have no expectations from the upcoming Budget "because the BJP has done nothing except increasing the state's debt for the last 10 years", he said.

"The BJP has not implemented any of its election promises yet. During its 10-year rule, it did not establish any major industry, project, university, medical college or any major institution in Haryana. The BJP is continuously betraying the trust of the people," Hooda claimed.

The Budget Session of Haryana Assembly beginning March 7 will commence with the governor's address. There will be general discussions in the House on the governor's address on March 10, 11 and 12.

The Budget estimates for 2025-26 will be presented on March 13, while general discussions on them will take place on March 17 and 18.

As per the tentative schedule, the session will continue till March 25.

Commenting on the upcoming civic polls in Haryana, Hooda said the Congress had demanded voting through ballot papers.

"But on the contrary, the EVMs to be used for the municipal polls won't be VVPAT compatible," Hooda claimed.

"Today, elections are held through ballot papers even in developed countries such as the US because any electronic machine can be manipulated. In such a situation, elections should be held through ballot papers in our country too," Hooda said. PTI SUN ARI