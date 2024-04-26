Congress will recover dues of mining firms, big corporates in Goa: Yuri Alemao

Panaji, Apr 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Goa assembly Yuri Alemao on Friday said a Congress-led government will recover long-pending dues of mining firms in Goa.

Advertisment

The BJP government in the state was deliberately going slow on the recovery of green cess from the companies of "crony capitalists," the Congress leader alleged, speaking to reporters here.

It has not recovered Rs 271 crore from mining firms besides Rs 263 crore from corporate groups such as Adani, Vedanta and JSW on account of rural welfare cess, Aleamo alleged.

A Congress-led government of the INDIA bloc will recover dues of about Rs 5,000 crore from the "BJP's crony capitalists" towards GST on casino gambling, green cess, rural welfare cess, mining dues, power bill arrears and other dues, and use this money for the welfare of common people, he said.

The BJP was misleading people on the issue of inheritance tax, he claimed. PTI RPS KRK