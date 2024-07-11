Congress will rectify mistakes of Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the Congress party would evaluate and rectify the mistakes it committed in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He said the exercise is aimed at taking on the BJP-JDS combine.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said the party increased its tally from one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to nine in 2024, but that fell short of the expectation of at least 14 to 15 seats.

“The performance will be evaluated by the party in the presence of the AICC fact-finding committee. This process is taking place across the country. We are sharing our reports for the four geographical regions of the state. We will discuss and find out the shortcomings,” Shivakumar said.

The deputy chief minister said though the party fielded good candidates in the recent Lok Sabha elections, it did not translate into favourable results.

“We need to understand the subtle factors which have influenced the results. We knew BJP-JDS combine had an advantage. We will prepare ourselves to fight with them in the future elections,” he added. PTI GMS GMS ANE