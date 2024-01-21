Congress will revive Dadupur Nalvi canal project if comes to power in Haryana: Hooda

Kurukshetra, Jan 21 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday asserted that the Congress will return to power in the state this year, and when it does, it will revive the Dadupur Nalvi canal project and ensure that sugarcane farmers get Rs 450 per quintal for their produce.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, the Leader of Opposition said, "The massive turnout despite extreme cold weather is an indicator of the changing political mood of the state, which shows that the BJP is on its way out, and Congress is coming to power." He said that Congress left the state on top of every indicator of progress, but all that was undone in nine years of BJP government.

"The state, which was on top on every indicator of development, is today counted among the top states in terms of unemployment, inflation and poor law and order," the Congress leader alleged.

He targeted the BJP led government in the state for shelving the Dadupur Nalvi canal scheme, which he said Congress will revive if it comes to power later in the year when the assembly poll is due.

Hooda also alleged that his party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was attacked in Assam. "It is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi's yatra, but on democracy." Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah was allegedly assaulted by unknown men in Sonitpur's Jamugurihat area on Sunday during the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was also allegedly attacked, and reporters accompanying the party's yatra were "manhandled" by unknown men in Sonitpur district, according to All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh.

The groundwater level in Dadupur-Nalvi canal– spread across Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar – is going down rapidly, Hooda said. "If this continues, not a single grain of grain will be produced in the future." The Dadupur Nalvi Canal, built during the Congress government, was scrapped by the state BJP government.

"Dadupur Nalvi Canal was built for the prosperity of this area, but the present government scrapped the scheme and sent the farmers on the verge of ruin. When our government comes, Dadupur Nalvi canal will be revived and rebuilt," he said.

Hooda also championed the farmers in northern Haryana, which is known for growing paddy, potato, sunflower, sugarcane, saying they are not getting just price.

"BJP had promised to double the income of the farmers by 2022, but it's not the income, input cost that doubled.

"During our government, we gave the highest price for sugarcane, but today this government creates drama in the name of increasing the rate of sugarcane. Once the Congress government comes back to power in Haryana, the rate of sugarcane will be at least Rs 450 per quintal (as against present Rs 386)," Hooda said.

If the Congress government is formed in Haryana, it will give a Rs 6,000 per month pension to the elderly, an LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity up to 300 units to every family, he said.

Addressing the gathering, State Congress President Udai Bhan said the present government wants to "divide people and spread hatred" as he called on people to spread the party's 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign.

Bhan called on party workers to be active on social media and raise the problems of villages and common people.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, "Change is necessary in the state because the BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure. Haryana, which was known for development, mutual brotherhood and prosperity, has fallen behind in several developmental parameters." PTI SUN VN VN