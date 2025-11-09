Congress will rule Telangana till 2034: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that the Congress will remain in power in the state for 10 years, till 2034.

Addressing a 'Meet the Press' programme here, Reddy slammed the BRS, alleging that it failed to complete several projects, including some flyovers in Hyderabad, despite earning an average annual revenue of around Rs 2 lakh crore during its ten-year rule.

Hitting out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the chief minister alleged that industries interested in investing in Telangana were being "diverted" to Gujarat at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy asserted that his government has "no intention of fighting with the Centre." "From 1994 to 2004, the TDP ruled for 10 years, and from 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power in the (then) united Andhra Pradesh. From 2014, the BRS ruled Telangana for almost 10 years, and again from 2024 to 2034, the Congress will be in power. This is a determined mandate by the people," he said.

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Reddy predicted that the BJP would lose its deposit and the BRS would be "vanquished".

Listing various welfare schemes being implemented by his government, Reddy said his administration has not discontinued any of the previous BRS schemes and that some have been expanded.

He further alleged that the BRS had "donated its organs to the BJP by resorting to suicide" in the last Lok Sabha elections, indirectly supporting the saffron party in 2024.

"KCR’s daughter herself says that the merger of the BRS with the BJP has begun. The BRS has only a past—it has no future. Its 25-year life is over," he said.

Reddy also alleged that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has so far not appealed to voters in Jubilee Hills to support his party.

The chief minister said his government had successfully undertaken a state-level census and ensured that the Centre followed Telangana’s model.

According to him, about 70 per cent of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) were established after the Congress came to power in 2023. PTI GDK VVK SSK SSK ROH