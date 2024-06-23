Congress will set up industrial township in Ambala if elected to power: Hooda

Ambala, Jun 23 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday said an Industrial Model Township will be set up in Ambala if Congress comes to power after the state election to be held later this year.

Even during the last Congress government in Haryana, the work on the township had begun but was held up due to opposition by rival party leaders, Hooda told reporters here.

He said that during his tenure as chief minister, the Congress government had given a 100 square yard plot each to seven lakh poor families, but as soon as the BJP came to power, the allotment was stopped.

"Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is now trying to mislead the poor families by claiming the BJP gave people free plots," he said.

Asked about the defection of MLA Kiran Choudhry and her ex-MP daughter Shruti Choudhry to the BJP, Hooda said their leaving the party will not make any difference.

Hooda, currently the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, also claimed that Congress will come to power with full majority in the assembly elections.

He announced free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh to the people of the state, if Congress government is formed.

"The Congress government will take the responsibility of the poor's treatment. Congress had implemented this scheme when it was in power in Rajasthan, it will be implemented in Haryana too..," Hooda said.

He said the party's performance in the recently held Lok Sabha in Haryana indicates its victory is sealed in the coming election.

He urged the party workers, however, to "not sit at home for the next three months and stay among the people." Attacking the BJP, he said, "In 10 years, BJP has given nothing to the people except fear, corruption, crime, drugs, unemployment and inflation. This government has even stopped the projects taken up during the Congress tenure." PTI COR SUN VN VN