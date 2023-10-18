Congress will stop 'Ladli Behna Yojna' for women if it forms govt in MP, warns Chouhan

Jhabua (MP), Oct 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday warned people that if the Congress assumed power after the November 17 assembly polls, it will stop the BJP government's flagship welfare scheme for women 'Ladli Behna Yojna'.

Chouhan criticized the opposition party for complaining to the Election Commission for declaring that he will "silently" transfer the next tranche of financial assistance due under the scheme into bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

"Congressmen were making a lot of hue and cry that mama (as Chouhan is popularly known in MP) will silently deposit money of the Ladli Behna scheme into beneficiaries' bank accounts and have also complained to the EC about it. Why discreetly, I will deposit the money openly (danke ki chot par dalunga),” he said.

The CM was addressing an election rally in Thandla assembly constituency's Devigarh village in Jhabua district in support of BJP candidate Kalsingh Bhabar.

Chouhan told the gathering the Congress did not do anything for the welfare of people when it ruled the state and warned that if the grand old party came to power after the polls, it will stop the 'Ladli Behna Yojna'.

"Women are getting Rs 1,250 per month at present in their bank accounts under the scheme, but they (Congressmen) are not happy about it," the senior BJP leader said.

He appealed to voters to bless Bhabar and the BJP in the next month's assembly polls.

Chouhan said his government has done everything possible to ensure children get good education and to achieve this goal, it opened schools and hostels all over the state.

The chief minister promised to construct 'Shambumata Lok' in the temple of Goddess Shambumata in Jhabua and said a local hospital will be upgraded and turned into a speciality medical facility with all modern healthcare amenities.

He also pledged to bring the Narmada river waters in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

BJP candidate from the Jhabua assembly seat, Bhanu Bhuria, and party nominee from Petlawad Nirmala Bhuria, among others, were present at the rally.

Madhya Pradesh will have a single phase polling for the 230-member assembly and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI COR MAS RSY