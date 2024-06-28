Congress will target to win all assembly seats in Faridabad: Bhupinder Hooda

Faridabad, Jun 28 (PTI) As Haryana gears up for assembly elections due later this year, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress will target to win all constituencies in Faridabad.

Lauding Congress workers for giving the BJP a "tough fight" in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the state, said the party would aim to establish a "safe Faridabad, safe Haryana and developed Haryana", according to a party statement.

Addressing a party workers conference in Faridabad on Friday, Hooda said, "You have conquered half the front. After three months, there is a chance to conquer the whole front in the assembly elections. This time our target is a Congress victory in all assembly seats of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency." Many senior leaders and workers of the party, including Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, party leader Mahendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Aftab Ahmed and MLA Neeraj Sharma, attended the conference.

Faridabad is the oldest industrial city of Haryana but the ruling BJP has ensured that people are deprived of even basic facilities, Hooda alleged.

During its tenure, the Congress had established the IMT, built six-lane roads, Gurgaon road, bypasses, good water supply and sewage systems among other things, the former chief minister said.

"But the BJP has only entrapped the people in problems like water shortage, supply of dirty water, blockage of roads and sewerage," he said.

Hooda also assured that the Congress government will bring back the old pension scheme to employees in Haryana.

"The elderly will get Rs 6,000 in pension, 300 units of free electricity will be provided as relief from price rise and gas cylinders will be available for Rs 500," he said.

More than two lakh vacancies will be filled through permanent recruitment, Hooda said.

Congress state president Chaudhary Udai Bhan urged the party workers to ensure a Congress victory in the assembly polls. He said it is the responsibility of Congress workers to "expose the lies of BJP".

"We have to tell the public that the Congress government had started a scheme to allot free plots of 100 yards to 7 lakh families. Under this scheme, plots were distributed to about 4 lakh poor, SC and OBC families, but as soon as the BJP came to power, it stopped this scheme and 3 lakh families were deprived of plots," he said.