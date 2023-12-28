Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul Gandhi

Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at the Centre, said party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Addressing a huge rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on the occasion of the Congress’ 139th foundation day, he said unemployment in the country has reached its highest point in the last 40 years.

He said his party will undertake caste census after returning to power at the Centre.

Speaking at the event, named 'Hain Tayyar Hum', where the Congress kickstarted its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said there is a battle of two ideologies in the country.

"Unlike the BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders,” he said.

Vice chancellors are being appointed not on the basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation, he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many top party leaders from Maharashtra and other states took part in the event, while its former president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the rally. PTI CLS MR VT NR