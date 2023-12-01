Congress will win 135 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Surjewala

Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday claimed that his party will win more than 135 out of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is banking on a survey (exit poll) conducted by a particular agency to claim it is going to win on December 3 when votes will be counted, but this agency itself is now expressing doubts about the accuracy of the findings, he said in a statement here.

Majority of surveys are predicting a landslide victory for the Congress, said Surjewala, the party's general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh.

“The sun that will rise on December 3 will end the misrule of the BJP that is going on for 18 years and the Congress will win more than 135 seats to fulfill the promises made to the people of the state. This election was between the people and the BJP's scams and failures, and I can say with full confidence that the public will win," he added.

State Congress president Kamal Nath claimed that as the BJP had lost the assembly elections even before the counting on December 3, it deliberately conducted some surveys to demoralize Congress workers and pressurize officials for getting things done before the result.

He appealed to local Congress leaders including district unit presidents and heads of frontal organizations to focus on their work and ensure that counting takes place in a completely impartial manner.

If there is any problem, workers can contact him directly, Nath added. PTI MAS KRK