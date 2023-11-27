Congress will win in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Sachin Pilot

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana with a full majority.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the people of Telangana will vote overwhelmingly for the Congress in the November 30 polls.

"In three states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- where elections are over, Congress is going to form governments with a clear and absolute majority," Pilot claimed.

He said he is fully confident that a "good" government of Congress will be formed in Telangana and the promises (along with the six guarantees) made in the manifesto will be implemented in a timeline.

"We will run a transparent and sensitive government here," he said and claimed the grand old party is way ahead and people will bless Congress with an overwhelming majority in Telangana.

"People trust in what Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Mallikarjun Kharge are telling (during their poll campaigning)," Pilot said.

He alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao), the ministers and the ruling party leaders have nothing much to boast about in terms of development in the state despite being in power for the last 10 years.

Pilot further claimed that with corruption allegations (against the BRS government), the people are also fed up and they want a change.

He also recalled the role of the grand old party in the creation of Telangana state and also contribution of Congress chief ministers in the development of undivided Andhra Pradesh prior to formation of Telangana. PTI VVK VVK KH