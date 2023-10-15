Congress will win more than 150 seats on back of electoral tsunami in MP: Jitu Patwari

Indore, Oct 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress campaign committee's co-chairman Jitu Patwari on Sunday said the party would win more than 150 seats in the assembly polls next month on the back of an "electoral tsunami" in its favour.

Advertisment

Patwari, the sitting MLA from the Rau seat in Indore district, found a place in the first list of 144 candidates declared by Congress on the first day of Navratri.

“The public opinion is very clear. The electoral tsunami in favour of Congress is so strong that the party would win more than 150 assembly seats (out of 230),” he told PTI.

In 2018, the Congress won 114 seats restricting the BJP to 109.

Advertisment

Patwari claimed the electoral battle lies between the common people and the ruling BJP which would be won by the people.

He alleged Madhya Pradesh is in debt so are farmers while youths lack jobs.

Claiming that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has not been declared the face of the BJP, Patwari said, "If the BJP is saying that it is fighting the elections under collective leadership, this means the BJP is implying that the incumbent CM is non-performer".

Advertisment

Meanwhile, another Congress candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla, who is pitted against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-1 seat, alleged electors are being invited to the city's religious place "Pitra Parvat" and served food and are being lured. He demanded the Election Commission take appropriate steps.

“This time the election is being held between money power and social service. On the one side, there is a dedicated worker, and on the other side, there is a rich man who has an army of goons,” he alleged.

Vijayvargiya won the assembly elections six consecutive times between 1990 and 2013 from different constituencies in Indore district. He had contested from Mhow last time. PTI HWP ADU NSK