Congress wins 1 Assembly seat in Odisha, leading in 14 constituencies

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress won the Chitrakonda Assembly seat in Odisha and was leading in 14 other constituencies, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

Mangu Khilla of Congress won the Chitrakonda Assembly seat defeating his nearest BJP rival Dambaru Sisa by 9,159 votes.

Congress candidates leading are C S Raazen Ekka (Rajgangpur), Niranjan Patnaik (Bhandaripokhari), Ashok Kumar Das (Basudevpur), Samarendra Mishra (Bolangir), Sagar Charan Das (Bhawanipatna), Sofia Firdous (Barabati-Cuttack), and Ramesh Jena (Sanakhemundi) are leading in the Assembly polls.

The other Congress leaders leading are Dasarathi Gamango (Mohana), Bijay Kumar Patnaik (Paralakhemundi), Satyajeet Gamango (Gunupur), Kadraka Appala Swamy (Rayagada), Pabitra Saunta (Lakshmipur), Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Jeypore) and Ram Chandra Kadam in Pottangi.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress had won nine seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. PTI BBM RG