Congress wins 6 of 61 seats it contested in Bihar Assembly elections

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress on Friday won only six of the 61 seats it contested in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Its state unit president Rajesh Kumar lost from the Kutumba seat, legislature party leader in the outgoing assembly, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was defeated by JD (U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami from the Kadwa seat by a margin of 18,368 votes.

The six Congress candidates who won are Surendra Prasad (Valmiki Nagar), Abhisekh Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Bishwas (Forbesganj), Abidur Rehman (Araria), Mohd. Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari). PTI PKD RG