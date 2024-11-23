Congress wins Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll after recounting of votes

Nanded: Congress candidate Ravindra Chavan on Saturday won the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll defeating his nearest rival Santukrao Hambarde of BJP by 1457 votes, an official said.

Chavan polled 586788 votes while Hambarde garnered 585331 votes, the official said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan is his son.

Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the Nanded seat as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan who was then with the Congress.

Chikhalikar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Nanded to Vasant Chavan by more than 59,000 votes While Ashok Chavan joined the BJP in February this year, Chikhalikar is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is contesting the assembly poll from Loha in Nanded, which he has represented twice as an MLA.