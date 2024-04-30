Congress women's wing urges NCW to conduct thorough probe into Karnataka 'sex scandal'

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Congress' women's wing on Tuesday called on the National Commission for Women to conduct a thorough probe into the allegations of sexual misconduct against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure that all those involved are held accountable.

In a letter to National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba expressed "deep concern" and sought immediate intervention from the panel on the serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving Revanna.

"It has been brought to our attention that a pen drive, allegedly released in Hassan, contains videos that implicate the sexual exploitation of more than 500 women of all ages and seeking mental pleasure by harassing them. This act not only violates the privacy and dignity of the women involved but also poses a significant threat to their safety and well-being," she said.

Lamba said that a complaint has been filed against Revanna, alleging sexual harassment by his former domestic helper.

"The complaint also mentions the involvement of Mr H D Revanna, his father and a prominent leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) in objectionable videos," she said.

"It has been alleged that political motivations may be influencing the situation as Devaraj Gowda has also mentioned the denial of an MP ticket to a JD(S) candidate. This adds a layer of complexity to the case that requires your esteemed body's unbiased scrutiny," Lamba said.

The Congress leader also listed the violations of provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case.

"In light of these disturbing revelations, I urge the Commission to provide immediate protection to the women affected by this breach of privacy. Register a formal case against the individuals responsible for the creation and dissemination of these videos," Lamba said.

"Conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and ensure that all parties involved are held accountable," she added.

Lamba stressed that the All India Mahila Congress is committed to supporting the NCW in any capacity to safeguard the rights and dignity of these women and to ensure that justice is served without delay.

"I trust that the National Women's Commission will take prompt and decisive action in this regard," she said. PTI ASK AS AS