Congress won't get main opposition status after June 4: Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary

Gorakhpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) The Congress would not win enough seats in the Lok Sabha polls to get the main opposition party status, Union minister and BJP candidate from the Maharajganj seat in Uttar Pradesh Pankaj Chaudhary has said.

In an interview with PTI, Chaudhary -- a six-time MP and prominent leader of the Kurmi community that comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) -- claimed that the BJP will bag more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha out of which 80 will be from Uttar Pradesh.

Asked if the BJP did not want a strong opposition, Chaudhary, who is the Union Minister of State for Finance, said it is the people of the country who have decided to wipe out those opposing the saffron party.

"It is not the BJP's job to strengthen the opposition. The numbers that the Congress is bringing will not be enough to become the main opposition party. We are not doing this, the people of the country are doing this," Chaudhary said.

He claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav "will definitely lose in UP" as the people have decided to "teach them a lesson." Both the Congress and SP are part of the opposition INDIA bloc. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi, while Yadav is fighting from the Kannauj seat -- currently with the BJP.

With a sizeable number of Kurmi voters in the constituency, Chaudhary, who has got a BJP ticket for the ninth time, is facing a challenge from the INDIA bloc's Virendra Chaudhary, a Kurmi leader and MLA from Farenda assembly constituency of Maharajganj district.

Asked if the Kurmi votes will get divided in the constituency as the INDIA bloc candidate belongs to the same community, Chaudhary said, "I have been associated with the people for 33 years." "Today, the question is who will be the prime minister. People from all castes and classes like PM Modi. So, a rival from the same caste does not make any difference," he said.

Chaudhary credited the BJP for giving due respect to the community which was once "isolated". "The Kurmis are with the BJP on most of the seats, so the opposition is plotting to divide the community by following the policy of divide and rule... I am confident of winning this seat by a substantial margin," he said.

The BJP first named Chaudhary as its candidate for Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat in 1991 and he won the election. He bagged the seat again in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019 polls, losing only in 1999 and 2009.

Kurmis are in the majority in Maharajganj with experts saying that there are about 10 per cent voters from the community in the constituency. There are about 6 per cent Kurmi voters in Uttar Pradesh and the community plays an important role in deciding the fate of candidates on 48 of the 80 seats in the state.

The INDIA bloc of the SP and the Congress has fielded about 10 candidates from the Kurmi community in UP while the BJP has named more than half a dozen Kurmi candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, seven MPs of the BJP alliance in UP were from the Kurmi community.

On the BJP's '400-paar' slogan, Chaudhary said, "In 2014, the prime minister had said that the BJP will cross 272 and we crossed 272. In 2019, he said the party would cross 300 and we crossed 300.

"This time, the PM has said 400-paar and this is not a jumla (rhetoric). He has said this based on studies, surveys and development work. We will definitely cross the 400 mark," he said.

Slamming the opposition parties over its remarks that the BJP would tamper with the Constitution if it wins more than 400 seats, Chaudhary said, "In 2014, the PM bowed, with his forehead touching the stairs, as he entered Parliament for the first time. He called it a temple of democracy and said the Constitution is worthy of worship".

He also hit out at the Congress and the Trinamool Congress accusing the parties of indulging in appeasement politics by promoting religion-based reservation.

"It is written in the Constitution itself that there cannot be reservation on the basis of religion, but the Congress raised the issue of reservation for SCs STs, and OBCs in the Karnataka Assembly," he said.

"Four per cent was given to a particular religion. Somewhere they want to do the same in the country too. Trinamool Congress too gave reservation to a particular religion out of the SC/ST quota but it was cancelled by the high court," he added.

Voting will be held in Maharajganj in the seventh phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. PTI AR CDN RHL