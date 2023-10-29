Congress wont get political benefit of caste census demand, says Athawale

Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) The Congress will not profit politically from its demand for caste census in the country, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday.

People know the Congress did not undertake such an exercise when it was in power at the Centre, Athawale added.

"When the Congress was in power at the Centre it never went for caste based census. But now their leaders Rahul Gandhi are seeking it," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told PTI.

The Gandhi siblings have been demanding a Bihar-like caste census across the country claiming it would ensure SCs, STs and OBCs get justice.

"Congress will not profit politically from caste census as people know the party did not undertake this exercise when it was in power," The RPI(A) chiefsaid.

Article 17 of the Constitution has a provision for eradication of casteism and, therefore, the government would face a problem in carrying out a caste census, he claimed.

Assembly polls in MP will take place on November 17, while results will be declared on December 3.