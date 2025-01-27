Congress won't get single seat in Delhi polls, won't return to power in 25 years: Athawale

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Monday the Congress will not get a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections and that it would be difficult for the party to return to power in the next 25 years.

"Rahul Gandhi says that if we come to power, we will do this. It is not even a question of your coming to power. It would be very difficult for you to come to power in the next 25 years. As long as Modi ji and I are together, it is impossible," Athawale said.

Referring to the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, he said that Gandhi is making efforts for polls in Delhi but the Congress will not get a single seat.

"Rahul Gandhi still says that the Constitution is in danger, but the Constitution is not in danger. No one has the right to change the Constitution," the minister said.

However, the Constitution has given the right to make a new laws, he added.

"Parliament has the right to amend old laws and the government has that right. Therefore, there is no threat to the Constitution and Rahul Gandhi is harming his party by making such statements." He said, "I think just taking the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji will not work." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strengthening the Constitution. He said that this is political propaganda of Rahul Gandhi and others about the constitution.

In response to a question regarding removing the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations and the caste census issue, he said, "My question to Rahul Gandhi is that when your government was in power for so many years, why did he not increase it then? Your government was in power for so many years. Your government was in power till 2014. You did not increase it. Till that time, you did not empower the OBCs?" Giving details of various schemes of his ministry, Athawale said between 2021 and November 2024, more than Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned to finance 125 de-addiction centres in Rajasthan and Rs 366 crore has been sanctioned to finance 2,032 de-addiction centres across the country.

Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to establish or finance 102 old age homes in Rajasthan and Rs 407 crore has been sanctioned to establish 2,300 old age homes across the country, he said.

The Union Minister of State said that under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, from 2015 to January 2025, loans worth more than Rs 31,78,000 crore have been given to more than 51.59 crore people across the country --loans worth Rs 1,68,000 crore of which have been given to 2.20 crore people in Rajasthan. PTI AG SKY SKY