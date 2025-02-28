Ambala, Feb 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the Congress will not win any seat in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, adding that the opposition party's leaders sitting in "air-conditioned rooms" are detached from the ground realities.

Addressing a public meeting here in support of the BJP candidate for the civic polls, Saini claimed the Congress leaders do not know the ground realities as they just sit in their rooms and post tweets on X.

"They only tweet while sitting in air-conditioned rooms," Saini said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will sweep the civic polls, Saini said that after the formation of the "triple-engine" government, work will be done in Haryana three times faster".

Elections for four municipal councils, 21 municipal committees and seven municipal corporations -- Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar -- will be held on March 2.

Additionally, by-elections for mayoral posts will also be held in the municipal corporations of Ambala and Sonipat.

Polling for the Panipat Municipal Corporation will take place on March 9.

The chief minister was addressing the rally in support of Ambala Municipal Corporation mayor candidate Selja Sachdeva, as campaigning came to an end on Friday evening.

Congress leader and deputy mayor of Ambala Municipal Corporation, Rajesh Mehta, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Saini.

Mehta is considered an influential leader of the Punjabi community.

Welcoming Mehta into the party, Saini said that leaders from other parties are joining the BJP after being impressed by the policies and development work undertaken by the BJP government.

A number of Congress leaders have joined the BJP in Haryana, especially ahead of the municipal polls, he said.

In Karnal, virtually the entire Congress leadership has joined the BJP, Saini said.

Addressing the gathering, Saini reiterated that his government is committed to fulfilling the promises made in the BJP manifesto, adding that the government has made full planning to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 monthly financial assistance to all women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna if the party returned to power, which it did for a third consecutive term.

"The Budget Session of assembly is coming up and we will make the provisions of Lado Lakshmi Yojana's budget," he said.

Targeting former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Saini said the AAP convenor had accused Haryana of "mixing poison" in Yamuna waters.

"But Yamuna Mata and the people of Delhi wiped out those who spread lies," Saini said, adding that it is not Haryana's culture to mix poison in water.

"The people of Haryana will drink poison but give 'amrit' to others. That is our culture," the chief minister said.

He also said that when the next elections are held in Punjab, AAP will face a rout and the BJP will form the government there.

Addressing another public meeting at Jakhal in Fatehabad for the civic polls, Saini said the policies of the state government are based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

"The government has launched many beneficial schemes for the elderly, women, farmers, youth and the poor. Haryana is progressing at a rapid pace due to the government's transparent policies and corruption-free administration," Saini said. PTI COR SUN ARI