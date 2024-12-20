Congress worker death: Ajay Rai sent police notice to join probe

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Lucknow Police on Friday said it has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai for questioning in connection with the death of a party worker during a protest here two days ago.

Rai on Friday evening told PTI that he had received the notice and would fully cooperate with the investigators.

He, however, denied allegations of tampering with evidence and urged police "not to work under government's pressure" to give the incident a narrative which may deny justice to "the martyred Congress worker." "The notice has been issued to him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to join the probe as soon as possible," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi told PTI.

Congress worker Prabhat Pandey, 28, died during a protest on Wednesday during an attempted siege of the state assembly which was in the middle of the winter session.

The siege bid was foiled by police.

Prabhat, who served as the secretary of the Youth Congress, was a native of Gorakhpur and had been living with his uncle in Lucknow, pursuing a computer course.

Rai met with stiff resistance from the locals when he went to Prabhat's funeral Thursday and was accused of exploiting the tragedy for political gains.

He dismissed allegations of "evidence tampering" by his party in the investigation into the death, terming the accusations "unfortunate and shameful" and "misleading." "Whatever the police sought from us at the spot (Congress party office premises) we have provided it to them, including CCTV footage and DVR," he said.

"Some mattresses had come from a tent house and were kept in some rooms, as there is no permanent residence of anyone there. The mattresses were brought for the Wednesday protest.

"Our worker was taken to hospital in a state of unconsciousness and later the people from the tent house took away the mattresses from the room. Later around midnight, police and forensic experts reached the spot for investigation and sealed the spot. We are fully cooperating in the probe," Rai said.

He also appealed to the police, "Don't do anything under pressure that denies justice to our martyred worker." Rai said his visit to Prabhat's funeral on Thursday was obstructed by police at every step. "Police and government tried to stop me at every step yesterday but I somehow managed to pay respects to Prabhat Pandey. The way it was done, I have seen for the first time in my life that any government has tried to stop a person from participating in the last rites of a party worker. This is shameless and condemnable," he said.

He said Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande also paid his tributes during a memorial service held at the state Congress headquarters in Lucknow.

The UP Congress chief alleged that police brutality at the peaceful protest led to injuries to several party members, including him, Avinash Pande, and others, and resulted in Prabhat Pandey's death.

"It was the Congress Party that first demanded an investigation into his death. We have also called for compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for a member of his family. Additionally, the party has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family," Rai said.

In a statement, he accused the police of committing brutality and called for an impartial investigation.

"Prabhat Pandey's death occurred due to police brutality. Instead of taking responsibility, the police are shielding themselves, while the government attempts to politicise the matter. We strongly condemn this and demand a fair probe," he said.

Police, however, say otherwise.

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him dead on arrival," DCP Tyagi had said earlier.

"According to doctors, there were no visible injury marks on his body," she added.

Police have lodged an FIR in connection with the death over a complaint from his uncle.

Meanwhile, on Friday, UP Congress workers submitted a memorandum in every district to local authorities over the FIR registered against party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over the scuffle in Parliament premises. PTI KIS MAN VN VN