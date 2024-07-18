Congress workers celebrate launch of crop loan waiver scheme in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the ruling Congress on Thursday held celebrations across Telangana over the launch of crop loan waiver scheme, while the opposition BRS and BJP alleged that the state government was deceiving the farmers.

Congress activists set off crackers and distributed sweets at Gandhi Bhavan here, the party's headquarters in Telangana.

PCC Campaign Committee chief Madhu Yashki Goud said it is for the first time in the country that waiver of loan upto Rs two lakh is being implemented through single payment (in contrast to instalments).

The ruling party workers performed milk 'abhishekam' to the portraits of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Jagtial and other districts.

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered what the Congress has achieved to celebrate.

Is it for failing to disburse the promised amount of 'Rythu Bharosa' (investment support scheme for ryots) during Rabi and Kharif seasons? he questioned in a post on X.

"Is it for deceiving farmers by putting restrictions on the loan waiver? Is it for leaving the farmers in distress by not providing compensation for crop losses? Is this loan waiver drama just to gain an advantage in the upcoming ‘local body’ elections?" BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government has diverted Rs 7,000 crores that should have been disbursed under 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme in June to loan waiver.

When about 40 lakh farmers have taken loans up to Rs one lakh, how come only 11 lakh families have been selected for loan waiver? he asked.

The BRS government in 2014 spent Rs 16,144 crores to dispense with loans up to Rs one lakh and this had benefited 35 lakh agriculturists, he claimed.

He demanded that crop loans up to Rs two lakh be waived immediately as promised in the Congress manifesto. He also sought the release of funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' to all eligible farmers.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the farm loan waiver scheme with Rs 6,098 crore being credited, in the first phase, to the bank accounts of farmers, whose loans of up to Rs one lakh would be waived. PTI SJR SJR ROH