Mangaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka state-level Congress workers convention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held here on January 21 has been postponed.

The state PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has informed that the next date of the convention will be shortly announced, a party release said.

Shivakumar has also asked the party leaders to move forward with the arrangements for the convention. PTI MVG MVG ROH