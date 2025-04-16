Congress workers demonstrate outside ED office in Ranchi over charge sheet against Rahul, Sonia

Ranchi/Dhanbad, Apr 16 (PTI) Congress workers on Wednesday held a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Ranchi to protest the chargesheet filed against senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by state Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and in-charge for Jharkhand K Raju, party workers raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The ED on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against the Gandhis, among others, in the National Herald case, accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Mahto alleged, "Whenever elections approach in any state, the ED becomes active to suppress the voice of the people." Raju alleged that the BJP is "murdering" democracy and the Constitution.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have already been given a clean chit in the matter. The issue is being raised again because of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and Gujarat, as the BJP is scared of the Congress," he claimed.

The state BJP criticised the Congress, saying it wanted to create political chaos in the country to prove its leaders are innocent.

"The Congress can stage demonstrations and agitations. It is their democratic right. But they have not been given the right to loot. They want to loot properties," state BJP president Babulal Marandi said.

He said that if the Congress leaders are innocent, they should fight it out in court.

"They want to create political pressure through agitation and chaos in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress workers allegedly attacked journalists who were covering the protest in Dhanbad, and a complaint regard this was lodged at the Sadar police station, an official said.

In the police complaint, journalists alleged that they were chased and beaten up by Congress workers.

One of the victims, a photographer with a Hindi daily, alleged he was beaten up with a rod by some Congress supporters, and his mobile phone was snatched.

He was admitted to the hospital.

Dhanbad Press Club president Sanjeev condemned the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Four persons were named in the police complaint, the officer said.

Condemning the incident, state Congress Disciplinary Committee chairman Brajendra Prasad Singh said it was unfortunate.

"I have informed the state president about the matter," he said. PTI SAN CORR SOM