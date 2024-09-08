Congress workers from Haryana protest at AICC HQ demanding tickets

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Some Congress workers from Haryana held a protest outside the AICC headquarters on Sunday, demanding that local leaders be given preference over "outsiders".

Some workers were protesting as they were upset with leaders' relatives being given tickets. Most of the protestors were from Haryana's Bawani Khera and they were carrying placards "Bahari pratyashi bardasht nahi karenge (Will not tolerate outside candidates)".

Some of the candidates from the Pataudi region alleged that the daughter and the son-in-law of state party chief Udai Bhan were being given tickets, violating party rules.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.