Congress worker's murder: One accused held; victim's mother demands capital punishment for killer

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Haryana Police on Monday said they have arrested one accused in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal.

Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday after which the police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

"We have arrested one accused and further investigations are on," a Haryana Police official said.

However, the police have not divulged the name of the accused.

The family of Narwal on Sunday refused to cremate her body until the killers were arrested with her mother Savita demanding capital punishment for the accused.

"I want capital punishment for killers of my daughter," Savita told PTI Videos in Rohtak.

When asked if the family knows the suspect nabbed in the case, Savita said, "I have heard his name, but don't know him face to face. During party meetings, many used to meet her (Himani) and me too. Party workers, her friends many used to meet... My daughter was associated with the party for ten years." Haryana Congress leaders had described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker, who also took part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier. They said she was pursuing a law degree.

Narwal's mother had alleged on Sunday that some leaders in her party envied her swift rise in the party.

"It could be anyone in the party who was jealous about her rise or it could be anyone else," Savita, who was accompanied by her son Jatin, had said.

"Last time, I talked to her on February 27. She had said she would be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off. Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," she had said.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he spoke to Rohtak's superintendent of police on the murder case, adding police and the government should ensure speedy justice for the victim's family.

Congress leader and party MLA from Rohtak B B Batra had said Narwal was a "very good and active" worker and used to participate in various programmes of the party.

"Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.