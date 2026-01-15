Congress workers oppose toll collection at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) Congress workers and leaders on Thursday opposed fee collection at Pantheerankavu toll plaza here, claiming that work of the service road and certain stretches of the highway have not been completed.

Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Praveen Kumar said that till the work is completed and the residents of the area are allowed to travel without paying toll, the protests will continue.

The protestors, including party leaders, engaged in push-and-pull with the police, following which they were arrested and removed from the site.

Kumar said that toll collection was being carried out without completing the highway work and in violation of guidelines.

He said that Congress was not against toll collection, but the unjustified manner in which it was being carried out. PTI HMP KH