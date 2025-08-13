Congress workers protest against Centre's onion export policy

Nashik, Aug 13 (PTI) Congress activists demonstrated against the Union government's onion export policy on Wednesday and marched to the NAFED office in Nashik.

Congress demanded a Rs 3,000 per quintal price for onions, open auction purchase of onions in Nashik district and the state and an inquiry into the purchase of onions directly from traders by NAFED.

Former minister Balasaheb Thorat, who led the march, alleged that NAFED and other Central organisations are promoting corruption in onion purchase.

"Instead of purchasing onions from farmers, NAFED purchased the crop from traders who had stored it," he alleged and demanded an investigation.

Thorat alleged that the Mahayuti government is securing the welfare of the rich.

"Many officials are involved in scams in the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF)," he said, adding that Congress will organise a massive agitation at Chandwad on August 20. PTI COR NSK