Congress workers protest against four MLAs, ask party not to give them tickets

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Congress workers protested near the party war room here on Friday, demanding that the party not give tickets to certain MLAs for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

The protesting Congress workers held placards and raised slogans against Sawai Madhopur MLA Danish Abrar, Kishanpole (Jaipur) MLA Amin Kagzi, Sardarshahar (Churu) MLA Anil Sharma and Kaman MLA Zahida Khan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present at the war room, where an election-related meeting of senior Congress leaders was held.

Ahead of the meeting, groups of Congress workers from Kaman, Sawai Madhopur, Kishanpole and Sardarshahar constituencies reached near the war room and held a protest.

They raised slogans against the four sitting MLAs and demanded that they should not be given tickets.

"Danish Abrar will be defeated if the Congress gives him a ticket. He neglected party workers for five years, we had to wait for hours to meet him. Meeting him was a task and therefore, he should not be given a ticket," said Ali Mohammad, a party worker from Sawai Madhopur.

Another worker from Kaman claimed there is huge resentment against Zahida and people want the party to give tickets to candidates who can win.

The Congress has not yet released any list of candidates for the November 25 elections. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.