Congress workers protest in Lucknow over ED action in National Herald case

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress workers led by the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai on Wednesday staged a protest in Lucknow against the Enforcement Directorate's action against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Several demonstrators were detained by police during the protest, which came a day after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED's charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others, holding that the probe was based on a private complaint and not an FIR for a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Congress workers attempted to march towards the BJP office but a heavy police deployment and a three-layer barricading stopped them about 100 metres away. Following this, Rai and other party workers staged a sit-in protest on the road for some time.

Police later detained several Congress workers and dispersed the protest.

Addressing the protesters, Rai said the demonstration was being held against the ED's action and alleged misuse of Central agencies. He said Congress workers were heading to the BJP office to register their protest but were stopped by the police. "We have the right to protest," he said.

Earlier, at a press conference, Rai said the court's order has made it clear that the BJP was misusing the ED for political purposes. He claimed that people were increasingly turning against the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the Congress protest as mere drama. "The Congress has lost its base among the masses. They failed to even gather public support for their protest, which was just a drama to stay in the news," BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.

The Delhi court, in its order on Tuesday, declined to take cognisance of the ED's complaint, observing that a money laundering investigation was not maintainable in the absence of an FIR for a scheduled offence.

The agency has indicated that it may appeal and file a fresh charge sheet based on a recently registered Delhi Police FIR in the case. PTI CDN RUK RUK