Congress workers protest in Mysuru against Governor's sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 17 (PTI) Congress workers on Saturday staged a protest here against the permission granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.

Raising slogans "down down anti-people BJP and JD(S), down down to BJP agent governor" and holding placards "Go back Governor" in Kannada, the Congress workers alleged conspiracy against the AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis) leader. They also set tyres on fire as a mark of protest in Siddaramaiah's home district.

Granting sanction for prosecution against Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’, Gehlot has said it is very necessary to conduct a neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation.

He said he is prima facie "satisfied" that the allegations and the supporting materials disclose commission of offences.

The Governor also termed as "irrational" the decision taken by the Council of Ministers advising him to withdraw his showcause notice to the chief minister and to reject the application seeking prosecution sanction. PTI AMP AMP KH