Congress workers to travel to Delhi in special train for BC quota dharna

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Ruling Congress workers from Telangana will leave in a special train from here on August 4 to participate in a protest in New Delhi, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6, demanding Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation bills passed by the state legislature.

The special train will depart from Charlapalli railway station at 9 am on Monday, party sources said.

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge of state affairs Meenakshi Natarajan are expected to travel up to Nagpur in the same train, the sources added.

As part of the agitation, the Congress has planned a series of protests from August 5 to 7.

On August 5, party MPs will move an adjournment motion in Parliament to demand a debate on the BC quota bills.

On August 6, the chief minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders, will stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar.

Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders will seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to submit a memorandum regarding the pending bills.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will also seek an audience with the President, state minister Ponnam Prabhakar said earlier.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly had passed two bills in March to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.

The bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent. PTI SJR SSK