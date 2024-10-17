Congress workers try to raise party flag at MLA Sapre's house, office

Sagar (MP): Police on Thursday used water cannons to disperse Congress workers who tried to put up the party's flag at the home and office of MLA Nirmala Sapre in Madhya Pradesh's Bina city.

The protest passed off peacefully, Sagar district Superintendent of Police Vikas Sahwal told PTI over phone.

Sapre, a Congress MLA, joined the ruling BJP on May 5 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. But on September 10, in a reply submitted to assembly speaker Narendra Tomar she stated that she had not joined the saffron party.

The Congress has petitioned the speaker, seeking her disqualification. The speaker will hear both the sides on October 21, sources said.

Sapre could not be reached for her comment.

On May 5, Sapre had joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a rally at Rahatgarh in Sagar district, stating that she was hurt by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari's comment about former state minister Imarti Devi. State Congress legal cell chief J P Dhanopia said Sapre's claim that she did not join the BJP officially held no water.

"Everyone knows that she joined the saffron party on May 5. We are hopeful that the speaker will take the appropriate decision and her membership of the assembly will be annulled," Dhanopia told reporters.