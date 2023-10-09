Congress Working Committee reiterates support for rights of Palestinians to land, self-govt

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.

Advertisment

In a resolution passed at its four-hour meeting, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

"The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the resolution said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) also called for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding matters, including the imperative issues that have led to the present conflict.

Advertisment

The assertions in the resolution came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on the people of Israel, saying violence of any type never provides any solution and it must stop.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday said his party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security interests of the Israelis.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel," he said on X.

Advertisment

Ramesh also said his party "has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people".

"Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," the Congress leader said.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said. PTI ASK/SKC ASK NSD NSD