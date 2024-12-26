Congress Working Committee to discuss political developments in the country: K C Venugopal

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (PTI) AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal on Thursday said the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will discuss the current political developments in the country and the BJP's alleged attack on the Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar.

He said the Congress after deliberating on several issues faced by the country will come out with "clear-cut" ideas to address them, and to counter the BJP's alleged attack on the Constitution.

The Congress is holding an extended CWC meeting on Thursday in Belagavi and a public meeting on December 27, as part of the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi here.

"...today is the hundredth anniversary day of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of the Indian National Congress. It is a proud moment for all Congressmen across the country to commemorate this occasion," Venugopal said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the country is facing several issues now and the extended Congress Working Committee to discuss all those issues, and will come out with "clear cut" ideas.

"... now the Constitution has been attacked by the BJP, Babasaheb Ambedkar is also attacked by the BJP and Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) very vehemently. These issues will be taken up in the working committee...." he added.

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress, held in Belagavi in 1924, was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the government programme to commemorate the occasion, there will be the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on December 27 at the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. PTI KSU ROH