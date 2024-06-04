Congress wrests Nandurbar LS seat; BJP MP Heena Gavit loses by more than 1.5 lakh votes

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Two-time BJP MP Heena Gavit on Tuesday lost to Congress's Gowaal Padavi by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Padavi, an advocate, polled 7,45,998 votes, while Gavit got 5,86,878 votes.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ananda Koli got 10,644 votes. While Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Hemant Koli got 4081 votes.

As many as 14,123 voters pressed the NOTA (none of the above) option.

Nandurbar, a former stronghold of the Congress, is a scheduled tribe-reserved constituency. PTI MR ARU